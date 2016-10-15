Sports Oct. 15-17

Bobcats sweep UT-Arlington

The Texas State volleyball team added another win to its record after defeating UT-Arlington 3-1 on Thursday, Oct 13. Kelsey Weynand, senior outside hitter, Lauren Kirch, senior middle blocker, Jaliyah Bolden, junior middle blocker and freshman Megan Porter, freshman right side, all had double-digit kills against the Mavericks. The Bobcats are now 6-1 in conference play and 13-9 overall.

Women’s Basketball right around the corner

Basketball season is less than a month away for both the men’s and women’s teams. The women’s team starts its season on the road in Dallas against SMU on Nov. 11. Following that, it’ll host three home games in a row against Incarnate Word, Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Texas Southern.

Cross Country preparing for Conference Championships

The Texas State cross country team is officially done with its regular fall schedule. Up next for the Bobcats is the Sun Belt Conference Championships meet in Dothan, Alabama. The meet is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

Track & Field 2017 Roster available

The 2017 Texas State Track & Field roster is now available via Texas State Athletics. The roster includes 57 athletes in total, 13 of which are seniors. Last season, the Bobcats placed third at the Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Championships on both the men’s and women’s sides.

Men’s golf hitting the road

The men’s golf team has eight competitions left in its fall season. The Bobcats are traveling to Pebble Beach, California to compete in the St. Mary’s Invitational on Oct. 24-26. After that, Texas State will head to El Paso for the UTEP Intercollegiate on Oct. 28-30.