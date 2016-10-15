Emma Watson is right about sexism

At the recent UN Assembly, Emma Watson fulfilled her duty as ambassador and public figure, by calling for gender equality in education.

“As we leave home for the first time to study at the places that we’ve worked so hard to get to, we must not see or experience double standards,” Watson said, “We need to see equal respect, leadership and pay. The university experience must tell women that their brain power is valued.”

Watson went on to remind her audience that first and foremost, universities should demonstrate to women that safety is a priority.

Shortly after Watson’s address was given, Rod Liddle, a columnist for The Sun, released his reaction in the article entitled Hermoine Granger addresses the UN. It said Watson spent her speech boring the audience with “whining, leftie, PC crap,” inserting the opinion that “all actresses (would) if people are stupid enough to give them the chance.”

Apparently a woman’s safety on a college campus, as well as the issue of sexual violence, is “crap.”

Liddle also disrespects Watson by referring to her as a “luvvie sleb,” which translates to “emotional actress.”

Liddle’s piece went viral, prompting backlash from countless Twitter users and various news and entertainment sources. I doubt Liddle’s intent behind the article was to assist Watson in making her point, but that is exactly what he did.

Liddle then responded to his critics with a second article where he does not apologize for his demeaning remarks, but instead, adds a few more.

“I was stupid enough to say nasty things about Hermione Granger—you know, that lass from Harry Potter who was good at spells and shagged Ron Weasley. I think,” Liddle wrote. “But uh oh, Twitter went into meltdown. And then the bloggers took it up. Some airheaded bimbo who writes about celebrities said I ‘exemplified the sexism’ that Emma had been talking about.”

Yes, sir. That is exactly what you did, and it only adds weight to Watson’s point.

Watson suggested sexism still exists today and a great place to stop the continuance of the issue is in the field of education. While men like Liddle exist and say what they say, I know not all men are like him. I would never presume that, even though most men are the issue of gender inequality persistance.

The issue persists through campus sexual assault, the gender wage gap and many other issues surrounding women, although many people do not consider these issues on a daily basis. I believe when Liddle’s vulgar words went viral they actually enlightened many people.

Sexual violence happens.

Sexual violence is everyone’s problem.

Sexual violence is a huge issue on college campuses.

Overall, what I hope our society can gain from this frenzy is the importance to keep our campuses safe for women.

Keep the conversation of gender equality on your mind everyday. If you see a man or woman in a possibly dangerous situation, take action. If you hear a discriminatory remark, do not stand for it.

The future of gender equality starts with awareness and continues through education. I don’t know about you, but I am tired of getting emails about sexual violence on the Texas State campus.

We have to do more than just talk about it—there has to be a change on all college campuses.

– Katie Burrell is a mass communications sophomore