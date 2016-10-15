Coach Karen Chisum’s success

Being a head coach for 36 years takes dedication. Having a career victory of over 800 wins is not easy and holding the title of the sixth winningest active head coach in NCAA Division 1 volleyball stands for passion. All three statistics can be used to describe just one person: Head Coach Karen Chisum.

Chisum graduated from Southwest Texas State University, where she obtained both her undergraduate and graduate degree. Throughout her college career, Chisum was both a student and college athlete.

Although the past 38 years have been centered around volleyball, Chisum played softball and tennis in college. It was not until after graduation volleyball started to become a part of her life.

After graduation, Chisum began her coaching career at Goodnight Middle School in San Marcos. It was there Chisum had a mentor who sparked her interest in volleyball. From there, Chisum was promoted to assistant coach at San Marcos High School. Shortly after, she was named head coach at New Braunfels High School.

Chisum’s success at New Braunfels High School inevitably led to her career at Texas State University. After being assistant coach for two years, Chisum has since then held the title of Head Coach of the Texas State volleyball team.

Despite the statistics, Chisum credits the achievements to her team.

“Having over 800 wins at Texas State means that I’ve been around a lot of great people and a lot of great student athletes,” Chisum said. “I did not play one point of those—it was all about what the student athletes did, and I’ve had great assistant coaches around me forever.”

Through all of her milestones and championships, one title that particularly sticks out to Chisum is being the first female to be inducted into the Southwest Texas State “T” Association’s Hall of Honor in 1994. While this honor is centered around Chisum and her career, Chisum reflects on the aspects that are behind her recognition.

“It’s not so much the rings or the trophies, but it’s more about looking at the kids themselves and the personal relationships that I’ve formed,” Chisum said. “It’s all about the student athletes and all the relationships and friendships that I’ve established and maintained throughout the years.”

Chisum formed a strong volleyball program for the Bobcats, and makes sure to encourage and motivate her players both on and off the court.

“We relate everything to what you do on the court to what goes on outside of the coliseum,” Chisum said. “We really stress on doing things right, being a good person, surrounding yourself with good people and working hard. There is so much in athletics that correlates to life and having a real job. This is their job, and I’m just molding them for the future.”

Chisum makes it clear her players mean the most and make her career worthwhile.

“The student athletes are the most rewarding part—watching them graduate, watching them complete their career, watching them get championships rings and seeing them as they build relationships with each other,” Chisum said. “It’s all about the memories that they make here and the relationships that they build with their teammates and coaches. That’s the greatest thing of all.”

Chisum is also an author. After a former Bobcat volleyball player, Stephenie Scott Jordan, asked Chisum to collaborate, Chisum co-authored Jordan’s book: “Developing a Successful Volleyball Program.” The book includes basic fundamentals and knowledge about the game of volleyball—something Chisum knows well.

From being a student to coaching a team and writing a book, Chisum has done it all as a part of Texas State.

“Being a Bobcat alumna means pride,” Chisum said. “It means compassion with Texas State University. My life has been surrounded and involved with Texas State University since I was 18 years old. Texas State is the greatest place in the world.”

Although all of Chisum’s accomplishments are impressive, the answer to how she achieved it all is simple.

“I don’t think there is a secret to my success,” Chisum said. “I think it’s loving what you do and having a passion. I have a passion for Texas State University, for competition and for the Bobcats: my student athletes. I think number one has to be that passion and high energy.”

While Chisum’s success has been built over many years, she still has more to offer in her future of coaching.