Business Oct. 15-17

Amazon is hiring thousands of seasonal employees

With the holiday season approaching, Amazon announced on Thursday the company is offering thousands of seasonal job positions.

According to News 4 San Antonio, Amazon is offering more than 120,000 seasonal positions nationwide to its company, and more than 5,000 positions to the San Marcos and Shertz locations.

San Marcos will receive veterans mural

For this year’s Veterans Day, the City of San Marcos is creating a mural and inviting community members to help paint it to honor and celebrate the lives of those who have served in the armed forces.

The community paint days will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at the Dunbar Recreation Center Arts and Crafts Room. Residents will paint cloth panels that will later be adhered to the mural.

Steampunk Factory will host mixer

San Marcos’ local downtown business, Steampunk Lamp Factory, is hosting a mixer for the community on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The mixer will be held at 7 p.m. and will include a costume event to give residents a chance to win a hand-painted custom built lamp. Food will be provided.