The Scene Oct. 14

First Salsa Night of the academic year

The Latin Music Studies area at Texas State will host Salsa on the Square from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Oct. 14 at Stonewall Warehouse.

Texas State’s Salsa del Rio and Orquesta del Rio will perform.

There will be a $5 cover charge for those who are 18-20 years old, and those 21 and up can get in for free.

Julia Pierpont reading in Kyle

Writer Julia Pierpont will host a reading off campus.

Pierpont is a fiction writer and author of the debut novel “Among the Ten Thousand Things.”

The event will be held from 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Katherine Anne Porter Literary Center in Kyle.

Bus Launch event offers free food around town

In honor of new buses in San Marcos, there will be a launch event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at four bus stops.

There will food from Yogurt in Love, Gumby’s Pizza and H-E-B at each stop below.

Carts San Marcos station, 338 S. Guadalupe Street City Hall, 630 E. Hopkins H-E-B, 641 E. Hopkins Gumby’s Pizza, 411 N. Guadalupe

You can also ride free all week.

Love Downtown Awards this Friday

The Love Downtown Awards ceremony will celebrate local businesses from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

The awards ceremony will honor New Business of the Year, Legend Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Downtown Development of the Year and more.

Blue Water Highway band

Blue Water Highway Band, comprised of Texas State alumni, is set to perform this week in San Marcos.

The new-age rock band will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Tickets will be sold online and at the door for $8.