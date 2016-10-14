The Pulse Oct. 14

Ronda Rousey to make UFC comeback

Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White officially announced Ronda Rousey’s return.

Holly Holm conquered Rousey and stripped the undefeated champion of her title at the UFC 193.

Rousey will battle women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes this December after taking over a year off.

CoverGirl announces first CoverBoy

For the first time ever, CoverGirl has chosen a male to be the face of its company.

Announced by Katy Perry on her Instagram, James Charles is a 17-year-old makeup artist from New York.

Charles will appear in CoverGirl’s new campaign for makeup product, “So Lashy,” which is branded as a mascara that works on all lash types.

Surveillance company uses social media to find protests

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Geofeedia used social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to track the exact locations of protests.

The tool allowed users to search photos and videos by specific location, which were then given to law enforcement.

Many social media sites have since prohibited Geofeedia from accessing its data.

Amazon unveils new music streaming service

Amazon has given Spotify and Apple Music a run for its money with the release of a new music streaming service.

Amazon Music Unlimited, which was launched on Wednesday, offers users millions of songs to choose from.

The service will start at $9.99 for non-Prime members and $7.99 for Prime members. There is an “echo-only” service that will be able for $3.99 a month for Echo owners.

Cookie dough recall affects ice cream and diet bars

Aspen Hills recalled its chocolate chip cookie dough in September due to Listeria concerns, but recalls are now being made for diet bars, too, according to NBC.

Blue Bell Ice Cream products and Nutrisystem meal replacement bars have been affected by the recall.

Out of the 22,000 cases of cookie dough that have been withdrawn, no one has yet to report a case of Listeria.