The most popular Halloween costumes of the season

October is here and Bobcats have started to get into the Halloween spirit by planning out their costumes for this Hallows’ Eve.

Jacquelin Garza, exploratory junior, said Harley Quinn is definitely the most popular costume this year.

“I’ve heard a lot of people say they want to be Harley Quinn or the Joker this Halloween. (‘Suicide Squad’) really influenced that this year,” Garza said.

Terra Hyde, spirit Halloween sales associate and mathematics graduate student, said costumes inspired by movies have shown the most popularity this year.

“Harley Quinn is one of the biggest ones this season,” Hyde said. “Because of the new ‘Suicide Squad’ movie. I have had about 30 girls and a couple of guys saying they want to do Harley Quinn.”

Hyde said the Joker costume is selling out fast alongside Harley Quinn.

Hyde said anti-hero Deadpool costume has also been popular because of the movie release last February.

“The ones that are usually a big hit are the generic costumes such as the cop costume,” Hyde said. “For adults it varies a lot on taste and what you want to go for.”

Christian Esparza, finance junior, said he feels popular costumes don’t exist on Halloween.

“In my opinion there really isn’t a particular costume that shoots out as ‘popular,’” Esparza said, “I feel like every year there is a good diversity in costumes and I see a costume I’ve never seen before, so I’m excited for that.”

Location could also influence the popularity of your costume of choice, said Hyde.

“College students have come in here for parties asking for a very specific theme such as safari or Barbie at one point,” Hyde said. “So being in a college town really sways the costume variations.”

However, some costumes that were popular last year are now unpopular due to special circumstances.

“One big problem that we have been having, especially in the last week or two, is clowns,” Hyde said. “People had been buying them but since the clown incident started to come to Texas, they are less popular.”

Esparza said Halloween is an exciting time for everyone, not only college students.

“I think everyone gets excited for Halloween because Halloween is a thrilling, spontaneous day where people go out, dress up, and have fun,” Esparza Said.

Esparza said Halloween in college is an experience.

“I feel like being in a college town makes people want to dress up, because it’s part of the experience,” Esparza said. “I feel students get a different experience of Halloween being in a college town than Halloween back at home.”

Esparza said everyone should take advantage of the one night in the year you’re allowed to dress up.

“The idea of going out with friends in a costume is what Halloween is all about and it’s exciting because it’s something you don’t do every day,” Esparza said. “It’s a day you just go out and dress as someone you’re not for a night.”