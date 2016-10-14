The fracking issue can shake up Texas votes

In the current presidential election it seems as though the candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, will say anything to get votes. However, when dealing with fracking and other environmental issues, the campaigners have nothing to say.

Fracking contaminates air, water and soil in many states including Texas and is responsible for thousands of seismic issues in Texas for the last 100 years

Texas has voted republican for decades and if it votes Trump in this election, the state will be supporting a candidate that favors the oil and gas industry along with fracking as a means to boost the economy.

Unfortunately, if Texas manages to vote Clinton in the 2016 election, voters might not know if the results will be much different when it comes to saving Texas from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, as it is more commonly known.

According to a research article by Jill E. Johnston, Emily Werder and Daniel Sebastian, three accredited voices in environmental science and health, approximately 100,000 fracking wells have been drilled into United States soil over the years as of 2012.

Each fracking well requires about 11 to 19 million liters of water for drilling purposes. This water breaks rock beneath the earth’s surface to allow gasses and oil to be farmed. The wells also contain a myriad of sand and toxic chemical additives. In addition, for every well, an average of 5.2 million liters of fracking fluid returns to the earth’s surface as wastewater effectively creating a major public health issue.

Clinton has admitted in many places across the country, fracking is largely under regulated and still completely legal as a means of obtaining fuel. She addressed this concern in her debate against former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on CNN March 6.

Although Clinton acknowledged the dangers of fracking, the democratic nominee managed to appoint Ken Salazar as the head of her transition team. Salazar is a former senator from Colorado who has consistently been a proponent of fracking and a major supporter of the Keystone XL pipeline, an oil pipeline from Alberta, Canada.

The “wastewater from oil and gas operations is not considered a hazardous material under federal law and is therefore allowed to be disposed of in class II injection wells” according to the research of Johnston, Werder and Sebastian.

These Class II wells are subject to few restrictions and safety requirements. The United States is an oil and petroleum addict that will do anything to get its next fix as it has been doing for years.

According to a study by the University of Texas, fracking and its related activities are “almost certainly” or “probably” responsible for 59% of earthquakes in Texas between 1975 and 2015. In addition, the article reports that another 28% of Texas earthquakes were possibly triggered by other oil and gas activities.

Texans know how to deal with hurricanes and a couple of tornados. However, unlike states like California, Texas is not built to withstand an earthquake. A substantial earthquake in Dallas could destroy a number of important businesses, major buildings and millions of homes.

A major environmental blow to Dallas, Houston or Austin could be disastrous. If a large earthquake hit one of these massive cities, none of which are built to withstand seismic ground shaking disasters, the consequences would affect all of Texas and the rest of the nation.

The U.S. does not need more hazardous waste in the water. Texas does not need an earthquake issue and the U.S. definitely does not need a candidate that sees fracking as a money-making, job-creating institution. Voters should hit the polls and choose a candidate that considers fracking an issue.

-Katie Burrell is a mass communications sophomore