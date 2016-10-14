Sports Oct. 14

Home fall game for softball

The softball team will play its first home game of the fall season Oct. 15 against Texas A&M International. So far, the Bobcats beat Houston 4-0 and lost to West Texas A&M 4-3. The fall schedule includes nine games. After this weekend, the Bobcats have three more home games that follow.

Volleyball to face UT-Arlington

The Volleyball team will play The University of Texas at Arlington Oct. 13 on Maverick territory. The last time they faced off, the Bobcats won 3-1. The Mavericks are currently 4-2 in the Sun Belt Conference, and the Bobcats are 5-1.

Bobcats to host USSSA Florida Pride

The Bobcat Softball Stadium will welcome the National Pro Fastpitch League team Oct. 27. The Texas State softball team will host the USSSA Florida Pride for a home game contest. The free game will serve as an exhibition at 6:30 p.m.

Women’s golf heading to Texas invitational

After placing 14th in the Jim West Challenge, the next stop for the women’s golf team will be in Austin. The Bobcats will compete in the Betsy Rawls Invitational, hosted by the University of Texas at Austin. The competition will span from Oct. 17-18.

The countdown to homecoming begins

The Texas State football team has only one more road game to go before returning for Homecoming. The Bobcats will face Louisiana-Monroe at 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Homecoming will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 against Louisiana-Lafayette.