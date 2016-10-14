Headlines Oct. 14

Texas State University received USDA grant

Texas State University has been awarded a $150,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The grant will go toward a program that grants underserved Central Texas farmers access to USDA resources, gives supplies to local markets and expands businesses. The program is called “Reaching Underserved Rural Agriculture Latinos and Veterans.”

Safety concerns over I-35 access road repaving

Some San Marcos residents are concerned about safety regarding the upgrades on the Interstate 35 access road.

The roads have been repaved, but the lines have not been redrawn. The lack of lines on the road is causing confusion to cars trying to merge. KXAN stated TxDOT is aware of the issue, but did not give an expected completion date for the project.

14th Annual PET FEST

PALS is hosting its 14th annual PET FEST at the San Marcos Plaza Pavilion Park Saturday.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the 5k Fun Run & Dog Jog starts at 8 a.m. According to the San Marcos Record, SMPD will bring its K-9 unit. Admission to the event is free, but guests are encouraged to bring dry pet food as a donation.