City and Colour woos ACL

In the heat of the day, the sun pointing directly at the thousands watching City and Colour, no one noticed anything but the angelic voice of front man Dallas Green.

The crowd was transfixed with Green’s melodic, self-written love ballads. The start of the show marked the temperature’s peak for the day but the crowd seemed unfazed as Green sang for the audience.

While some songs were fit for romantic dances with your partner, others made the crowd get up on their feet and dance. From child to elderly, the entire crowd found something they could enjoy with Green’s music. Whether it was his sweet music or his tatted up, nonchalant attitude, he was a man for any decade.

As sweat dripped down thousands of foreheads and Green began his last song, it was as if time and heat had stopped altogether. The motion of the crowd synchronized into one sea of hands flowing together.

Green’s lyrics, band and vocals made you close your eyes and feel at home.