Business Oct. 14

San Marcos adds new buses equipped with Wi-Fi

CARTS changed its name to “The Bus,” and added five new buses to its fleet.

According to KXAN, the new buses all have access to Wi-Fi and use ultra-clean diesel. The city said the new buses will allow for more frequent stops. All bus rides are free through Friday.

First-ever Conscious Media Festival planned for Austin

The City of Austin has announced its plan for the first-ever Conscious Media Festival for next year.

The event will take place on March 3-5 at multiple venues on and near the University of Texas campus, according to the Statesman. Early bird tickets are available for $299 at consciousmediafestival.com until Dec. 31.

Great American Beer Festival named Austin brewpub one of the nation’s best

Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. was named the big local winner at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver last weekend.

The brewery is located in South Austin and won gold and bronze medals for two of its beers. Bizjournals said it was named the country’s Large Brewpub and Large Brewpub Brewer of the year.

Allstate plans to expand business in San-Antonio-Austin area

Allstate Insurance Co. announced its plan Wednesday to move new agency owners and sales professionals to the San Antonio-Austin area.

My San Antonio said Allstate has taken notice of the growing population in Texas, and is planning to expand with around 1,200 new employees. There are already more than 80 Allstate agencies in the San Antonio area.

The SPOT entertainment center to open in San Marcos

The SPOT entertainment destination by EVO Entertainment Group is opening in San Marcos today.

The former target store has been transformed into a six-screen movie theater with recliners and in-theater dining, as well as, bowling lanes, retro arcade, and bar, according to the San Marcos Daily Record. The new location is in the Springtown Center.