The Scene Oct. 13

NY Times best-selling author on campus

Julia Pierpont, fiction author, will read excerpts from her books from 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 13 on the 7th floor of Alkek Library, also known as the Witliff Collections. This event is free to everyone and sponsored by the English department.

Comedian to perform stand up at Texas State

Comedian Jessi Campbell will perform stand up at 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at George’s. Campbell appeared on “Last Comic Standing” on NBC, and at several comedy festivals across the country. In addition, she was named the 2015 Female Performer of the Year by Campus Activities Magazine.

Stoning Mary Performance at Texas State

Texas State will present the play Stoning Mary. Opening night will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the PSH Foundation Studio Theatre. Other dates for the performance are Oct. 14-16. Adult tickets are $18, while students and children can get in for $8.

Good Times Ahead making a return in San Marcos

Electronic music duo will perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at The Marc. Burns and Two Fresh are the opening acts. Doors will open at 8 p.m. and the show will go until 2 a.m. Purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. Tickets are $18.

Kyle Fair, bull ride and Music Fest

The Kyle Fair, bull ride and Music Fest 2016 will take place Oct. 13-15 at the Central Texas Speedway. This event will feature a carnival, bull rides, live music, food and more. This event is open to the public. Parking is $5 a day, and bull ride admission is $15.