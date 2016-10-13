The Pulse Oct. 13

Ponytails cause headaches: here’s why

Putting your hair in a ponytail can quickly cause discomfort. According to Cosmopolitan, Dr. Denise E. Chou, neurologist at Columbia University Medical Center said, “when you put your hair in a tight bun or ponytail, or a weave or extensions, that will pull the nerves in the scalp. That can result in the headache, or it could be that the headache is the beginning.”

Mental health center attendance soars in college community

Counseling centers on college campuses have seen an increase in attendance over the past five years. According to an Ohio State study, the percentage of attendance at counseling centers has gone up 43%. Various colleges are experiencing increases due to the stress felt by students across campus.

Pets can use marijuana

Marijuana use has increased in medical patients. However, the substance isn’t just for humans—pets can use it too. There are multiple cannabis treatments that are physically squirted into the mouths of animals or given to them to eat. The marijuana can be used to treat arthritis, seizures and inflammation.

“Man Tax” implemented at NYC pharmacy

A pharmacy in New York City is charging a 7% “man tax” to male customers in order to highlight the tax gender gap, according to TIME. Women routinely pay the “pink tax,” a term referring to a tax on products marketed to women, so the pharmacy is shedding light on the inequality by taxing men.

Ronald McDonald laying low throughout clown craze

McDonald’s announced that mascot Ronald McDonald is laying low until the clown craze is over. People have been mimicking creepy clowns since it first started in South Carolina as a way to lure children into the woods. Now, the clown actions include props such as chainsaws and axes to scare and threaten people.