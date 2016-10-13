Student debt will continue to grow

In high school, college is viewed as a magical place where students take classes that truly interest them, only attend half the day and choose when to leave.

However, upon graduating high school, incoming freshmen receive a rude awakening. While the university experience has abundant benefits, it comes at a cruel price—tuition.

Since most students cannot afford to pay for college out of pocket, they apply for grants, scholarships and loans to help with the extravagant cost of tuition.

While high school teachers and advisors tell us we must apply for grants and scholarships prior to entering college, they sometimes do not tell us how to apply, what to look for or how to present ourselves when doing so. These real-world skills are essential, as applying for scholarships is almost like applying for a job. The entire goal is to make oneself stand out against countless other students.

Due to lack of knowledge regarding grants and scholarships, many students turn to loans as a last resort, naïvely assuming they can pay them off after graduation.

However, the decision to take out student loans can have an enormous financial impact on someone’s future. The more student loans a person receives, the more money they will eventually owe back. For each moment spent in class, debt is being compiled.

One reason why students accumulate so much debt is the rising cost of tuition. There has been much debate between lawmakers and university leaders about why tuition cost has risen. University leaders blame state funding for not keeping up with the rising inflation, while politicians say increase in tuition can be blamed on university leaders who spend more on administration than they do in the classroom.

In April of 2015, Harvard University’s tuition rose to around $60,000. This marked a 3.5 percent increase between 2015-2016. Just two years prior, the tuition had risen 3.9 percent, or $2,200. Universities like Harvard attempt to justify extraordinarily priced tuition by claiming it enables more lower income students to attend college through use of financial aid.

As more students take out loans, they will defer on those loans each year. As of 2016 , student loan debt has risen to $266.7 billion for Stafford subsidized loans and $423.5 billion for Stafford unsubsidized loans. The crisis has even become a major point in this year’s election. Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders both offered plans for combating student loan debt.

The only way the issue of student loan debt can truly be solved and avoided is if people have a better understanding of what they are getting into before attending college. Students need a more realistic idea of what degree programs are worth the money. Some might feel college is not worth the debt that can come along with it. The reality of student loan debt and how it can affect one’s future is something people need to understand before taking the next step in their education.

– ToVachea Nealy is a mass communication sophomore