Sports Oct. 13

Three games left for Women’s soccer

After two home losses, the Texas State women’s soccer team will compete against South Alabama away Oct. 14. This game is a Sun Belt Conference game, and the Bobcats currently have a conference record of 3-3-1, with an overall record of 6-7-2. Including Friday’s game, the Bobcats only have three more regular season games before the Sun Belt Tournament starting Nov. 2.

Softball’s fall season starting off even

The Texas State softball team is 1-1 in the fall season. The Bobcats had two away games against Houston and West Texas A&M. Texas State beat Houston 4-0 but lost to West Texas A&M 3-4. The Bobcats are hosting four home games in a row starting Oct. 15 against Texas A&M International.

Men’s Golf heads home after Bayou Classic

The men’s golf team closed out the Bayou City Collegiate Classic in 13th place with a 56-hole 908. Senior David Faraudo Godinez ended the final round with a 2-over par 74, benefiting the Bobcats. Kansas took 1st place with a 12-under par 852. Texas State will be traveling to California for the St. Mary’s Invitational on Oct. 24.

Volleyball going on three-game road trip

After a four-game stretch at home, the Texas State volleyball team is hitting the road. The Bobcats have a three-game road trip ahead of them, and the first stop is Arlington. Texas State will play UT-Arlington on Oct. 13. Following that, the Bobcats will head to Georgia to face both Georgia State and Georgia Southern. The Bobcats will be playing Georgia State on Oct. 21 then Georgia Southern on Oct. 22.

Bobcats sitting at ninth place in SBC

Texas State football is currently sitting at ninth in the Sun Belt Conference standings. Below the Bobcats sits South Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe who both share a 0-2 conference record. If Texas State doesn’t win their next game against Louisiana-Monroe, they’ll stay at the bottom of the standings.