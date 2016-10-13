Headlines Oct. 13

Women and Gender Research Collaborative requests abstracts

Texas State University’s Women and Gender Research Collaborative is preparing for a symposium by requesting abstracts from scholars.

Anyone interested in writing an abstract, should submit it by Nov. 23. It should be no more than 250 words with a one-page curriculum vitae. The topic for this year is “Century of Conflict: Dialogues on Women, Gender, Intersectionality, and Militarism.”

Hays County wishes to improve emergency response times

Hays County leaders are pushing for two bond propositions amounting to over $230 million to improve emergency response times.

The bonds will go to two different projects to help improve emergency safety. Proposition 1 is to help improve emergency centers, and Proposition 2 provides funding for transportation safety improvements according to KXAN.

Activists demand Environmental Assessment of Cape’s Dam Removal

San Marcos grassroots activists are demanding a full review of the Cape’s Dam removal environmental impact be conducted before any further action.

The assessment is required by law, and the activists believe the destruction of the dam would cause more damage than is being discussed.

Community Paint Day in honor of veterans

The City of San Marcos Mural Arts Program is hosting a Community Paint Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15-16 at the Dunbar Recreation Center Arts and Crafts Room.

Artist Ryan Runcie will help volunteers paint cloth panels, which will be adhered to a mural on the back of the Corridor Title Building on San Antonio Street, according to community impact.

The 2016 Governor’s Volunteer Awards

First Lady Cecilia Abbott and Governor Greg Abbott honored 11 winners of the 2016 Governor’s Volunteer Awards.

The award was created 33 years ago to show gratitude for the service of organizations and individuals making a difference in the San Marcos community, according to San Marcos Corridor News.