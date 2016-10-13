Business Oct. 13

Texas included in Bluebell recall

Bluebell Ice Cream Co. is recalling its chocolate chip cookie dough flavor, following the discovery it could possibly be tainted with listeria bacteria.

An article by KXAN said there has been no reports of illness yet in Texas. Bluebell announced that all its products on the market are up to standard, but has put Texas on the recall list to be extra cautious.

San Antonio and Super Shuttle work out agreement in court hearing

Super Shuttle must pay the city of San Antonio three payments of $16,000, plus late fees, before the month of November ends.

Super Shuttle, operated by City Tour Inc. since 2009, has allegedly been behind on payments to the city, and after a U.S. Bankruptcy Court hearing, it is required to pay what it owes.