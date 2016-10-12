The Scene Oct. 12

DeStress Fest

In need of relaxation this week? The DeStress fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom.

The fest is free and will include snacks, activities and prizes. In addition, massages will be offered.

Mental health seminar on campus

The history department and Phi Alpha Theta will host an event on how to deal with stress and mental health.

The event will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Taylor-Murphy History Building 106.

Refreshments will be provided and admission is free.

Faith DeBow at the public library

Pianist and Senior Lecturer Faith DeBow will perform from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the San Marcos Public Library.

DeBow has performed in over a dozen U.S. states and eight countries. Admission is free.

Guest pianist to perform on campus

The Guest Artist Series will present pianist Christopher Guzman from 6-7 p.m. Oct 12 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Guzman has won multiple prizes in international musicals and has performed in many countries.

Tickets will be available online and at the door. Adult tickets are $10. For students and senior citizens, they will be $5.