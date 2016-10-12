The Pulse Oct. 12

New policy can fine NFL teams up to $100,000

Taking effect Wednesday, a new league policy can fine an NFL team for improper use of social media.

The policy no longer allows players to post their own game footage or live stream any plays.

After subsequent infractions, a team could be fined up to $100,000 and lose its ability to post any video that is NFL-owned.

Study shows frequent use of social media does not weaken concentration

Published in the International Journal Social Media and Interactive Learning Environments, a new study shows that the use of social media does not affect the ability to concentrate.

Despite claims from many critics who think social media impairs human nature, the study showed no difference was seen between an avid online user and an occasional user.

Facebook’s Workplace can connect companies with employees

Workplace by Facebook, after years of being under construction, is now open to any company or organization.

The social networking service allows a company to connect with employees by using direct messages, groups, live videos, translation features and audio calling.

Workspace uses a layout similar to Facebook, which creators hope will attract more users other than white-collar companies.

Five more states could be added to list of recreational marijuana users

Nine states will decide whether or not to legalize marijuana this November.

Arizona, California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada will vote to allow recreational marijuana.

Arkansas, Florida, Montana and North Dakota will propose the legalization of medicinal marijuana, according to Forbes.

Billy Bush suspended for his conversation with Donald Trump

Billy Bush, “Today” show’s third-hour host, has been suspended by NBC 48 hours after the release of Access Hollywood’s Donald Trump recording.

In the 2005 footage, Bush is heard participating in a crude conversation with Trump.

The suspension was announced on Monday’s broadcast, but the future of Bush’s career is still unknown.