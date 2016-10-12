Sports Oct. 12

Men’s golf tied at 11th for first day of Bayou Classic

After the first 36 holes, the Texas State men’s golf team tied for 11th in the Bayou City Collegiate Classic with Abilene Christian. As a whole, the Bobcats finished the day with a 16-over par 592. The team has another day on the green before heading back to San Marcos.

Spectrum Sports broadcasting Texas State homecoming game

It was recently announced by Texas State Athletics that the homecoming game will be broadcasted by Spectrum Sports. Texas State is hosting Louisiana-Lafayette for their first home conference game at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN3.

Sun Belt recognizes three Texas State volleyball players

Three Texas State volleyball players have been awarded Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week awards. Kelsey Weynand, senior outside hitter, was named SBC Offensive Player of the Week. Erin Hoppe, junior setter, earned SBC Setter of the Week award. Lastly, freshman right side Megan Porter was named SBC Freshman of the Week.

Women’s golf closes out Jim West Challenge

The women’s golf team is back in San Marcos after finishing 14th at the Jim West Challenge in the Woodlands. The Bobcats closed out the challenge with a three round score of 38-over 902. Florida State led the tournament, while Kent State finished second. Raksha Phadke, senior golfer, led the Bobcats with a 5-over 221, finishing in 39th place.

Two Bobcats finish in top-5

The Texas State cross country team ran in the Incarnate Word Invitational in Live Oak this past weekend. Joseph Pena, senior, and Joseph Meade, redshirt sophomore, both finished in the top five of the men’s 8K. Meade finished in second place crossing the finish line at 24:07. Two spots behind him was Pena, who finished with 24:20. Both runners finished with career best times.