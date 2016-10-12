Headlines Oct. 12

San Marcos celebrates Indigenous People’s Day

The City of San Marcos announced that Oct. 10 is now known as Indigenous People’s Day.

The document was signed Monday by Mayor Pro Tem John Thomaides. San Marcos used to be home to many tribes, groups and bands of Indigenous people. The document asks for San Marcos Citizens to honor their culture and remember their stewardship and bond to each other as well as the city’s one-of-a-kind ecosystem.

Tickets available for Cemetery Tales and Tours

The Friends of the San Marcos Cemetery and the Heritage Association of San Marcos are hosting the 5th Annual City Cemetery Tales and Tours event Oct. 22.

The tour consists of visitation to the graves of local figures who made an impact on the community. Texas State University theater majors, as well as actors from the community, will portray the historic figures, according to the San Marcos Daily Record.

The tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-17.

Raised cost for utility bill in Kyle

Kyle will start charging its residents an extra $5 starting January 2017 to fund a new storm drain for the city and flood risk mitigation utilities.

The city is hosting two public meetings in order to communicate to residents the new service and how it affects citizens. The first hearing will be held Nov. 1, and the other Nov. 15, according to Hays Free Press.