Former U.S. Navy admiral discusses the sense of war

To engage dialogue in foreign relations, Texas State featured guest speaker William H. McRaven, a retired U.S. Navy admiral and former commander of U.S. Special Operations Command, who provided a sense of war combat for this year’s Common Experience theme, “A Century of Conflict.”

McRaven described his experience as an officer through a spectrum of four phases: challenge, adventure, profession and calling.

After the events on 9/11, McRaven realized his role as an officer role consisted of setting boundaries, establishing good order and discipline and setting the strategy for war.

“One thing that’s important to understand in combat is good order and discipline,” McRaven said.

Due to the stress and experiences in the battlefield, soldiers need to establish a framework to protect their moral compass from swinging in a bad direction, he said.

“My responsibility as an officer was to make sure we provide a framework– a boundary in which people can operate; a boundary in which we can protect our moral compass; a boundary in which we could protect the unit integrity,” McRaven said.

One challenge that can arise through combat is misplaced loyalty. As a soldier, it is a powerful act to protect and take care of “your buddy.” They fight next to one another and encounter the same experiences. But, loyalty can be misplaced when soldiers cover up situations to protect their personal unit.

McRaven described an incident where his soldiers didn’t report the truth because of the fear of dishonoring their unit. Under such circumstances, McRaven reminds soldiers that the American loyalty rests within the oath.

“What I found from my time at war, is, you have to be very careful about men getting so consumed by the integrity of their unit and their buddies, that they forget that it’s really about something more important than just their unit,” McRaven said. “It is about the reputation of the United States.”

McRaven then went on to discuss the problematic culture of heroism. While most people desire the necessity of living a life as a difference maker, aiming for heroic choices during combat can come with consequences.

“If all you want to do is be a hero, then sometimes you set yourself up for missions that are so hard to do, that they don’t necessarily contribute to the success of the war,” McRaven said.

He concluded the discussion on understanding moral relativity and learning how to deal with death.

“I wanted the guys to make sure that when they left the combat zone, that they felt like they had been and done everything that they believe men should do, in the right way,” McRaven said.

On the result of decision making, whether right or wrong, he said it is always best to ask oneself, “did I intend well?”

Through discussing matters that related to his experience admiral of the U.S. Navy, McRaven emphasized that “people change when they are touched by war.” Retired soldier’s can be strengthened or internally afflicted. He encourages those who need help, to reach out to others.

McRaven currently serves as the University of Texas System chancellor where he oversees 14 institutions.