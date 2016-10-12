Business Oct. 12

Commissioners court allowed to spend public funds on Christmas decorations

State Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday that state law allows commissioners court to spend county money on Christmas decorations in public buildings.

Former-Gov. Rick Perry signed Legislature in 2014 protecting the celebration of Christmas and other holidays in public schools from legal challenges, according to KXAN.

New member on the Hill Country Alliance Board of Directors

The Hill Country Alliance announced that it recently hired a new member to the HCA Board of Directors.

Emily Warren is the Associate Director for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University. She has more than 15 years of experience in the public sector and is a water resource expert, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

New Digital Collaboration Center in Austin

GE Aviation officially launched its new digital collaboration center in Austin last week.

The new center provided jobs to 100 scientists, engineers, and designers. The company plans to hire many more this coming year. According to Siliconhills news, the company will also be collaborating with Qantas Airways on a data and analytics project.