ACL Food Finds: Food Trucks

Austin City Limits festival attendees had an array of food to choose from after listening to musicians this past weekend.

Better known as “ACL Eats”, the ACL food court had over thirty food trucks offering drinks, sweets, tacos, barbeque and more.

Amy’s Ice Creams, Lambas Indian Kitchen, Micklethwait Barbecue, mmmpanadas and Torchy’s Tacos were a few of the food trucks included,

A longtime festival favorite, The Mighty Cone, had one of the longest lines in the food court.

Mighty Cone, an Austin based festival food vendor, began working at ACL in 2002.

A ‘Mighty Cone’ is a taco wrapped inside of a cone, making it an easy travel food.

Drew Collins, Mighty Cone employee, said the uniqueness of the Mighty Cone is what draws in festival goers.

“We’re one of the oldest ACL eats,” Collins said. “It has crazy popularity every year.”

To cool down, ACL attendees indulged in Snowie snow cones and GoodPop ice pops.

Snowie, Austin based shaved ice company, is exclusive to ACL attendees. Root beer and peach are a couple of shaved ice syrups to choose from.

GoodPop went fast as their natural fruit flavors watermelon agave, coconut lime and hibiscus mint kept festival attendees refreshed.

Aubrey Odom, Austin resident, said she wanted to try the sweet Goodpop ice pops after seeing her friends raving about them.

“My friends kept talking about it,” Odom said. “I thought I would give it a try.”

Classic festival foods such as pizza and barbeque were among the food trucks in ‘ACL Eats.’

Micklethwait Barbecue drew in festival goers with hot dogs and brisket sandwiches.

Nichole Schertz, Austin resident, said Austin’s pizza food truck caught her eye while debating food options.

“I saw it down the side,” Schertz said. “I wanted to try it since pizza is such an easy thing to grab.”