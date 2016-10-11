The Pulse Oct. 11

Fitbit Flex 2 can be used for swimming

Fitbit’s Flex 2 comes with many new features. It is slimmer, offers call and text notifications and comes with interchangeable accessories. The big difference is its waterproof feature, which allows swimmers to log burned calories. The new device is offered in a variety of colors.

Hurricane Matthew may increase chances of Zika

Hurricane Matthew traveled up the coast this past weekend, and could potentially open opportunity for increased cases of the Zika virus, according to the Miami Herald. The hurricane broke windows, screens and buildings and created bodies areas of water, which is a prime location for mosquitos breeding.

AT&T stops Note 7 replacements

Reports of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 catching fire have swept the nation. AT&T has stopped Note 7 replacements due to the pending investigation on the devices. Customers are encouraged to switch to other devices with a lower risk. Although the phones were initially recalled, reports have continued.