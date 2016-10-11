Terrible politicians are a symptom of our apathy

The 2016 presidential election is a humiliating testament to the state of the nation.

On Sept. 26, Americans from coast to coast tuned in to watch what should have been a debate concerning our country’s most important affairs. We should have watched two wise and rational individuals speak passionately and intelligently about what the next four years may hold. We should have turned off the television feeling enlightened and hopeful, with sentiments of patriotism in our hearts.

Instead of an informative discussion of any sort, we watched 90 minutes of garbage painted in political colors.

We, as a nation, deserve better than the two presidential nominees who stood on the debate stage this year. But how do we demand improvement in a realm many of us believe we have no control over?

We must begin by realizing that we, the people, actually have quite a bit of jurisdiction regarding politics.

“Our intricate, informal system of political intermediation, which took many decades to build, did not commit suicide or die of old age,” said Jonathan Rauch of The Atlantic, “We reformed it to death.”

“Americans have been busy demonizing and disempowering political professionals and parties,” Rauch said. “Which is like spending decades abusing and attacking your own immune system. Eventually, you will get sick.”

Rauch calls this sickness “chaos syndrome”—a term he defines as “a chronic decline in the political system’s capacity for self-organization.” The syndrome “causes governmental dysfunction, which fuels public anger, which incites political disruption, which causes yet more governmental dysfunction.”

“Our most pressing political problem today is that the country abandoned the establishment, not the other way around,” Rauch said.

I could not agree more.

We deserve better, but in order to appoint more adept leaders, we must become more sophisticated, informed and perceptive voters. Rather than observe politics with a sour attitude of apathy and angst, the American people—especially young voters—must approach the issue of electing government officials with a spirit of hope and a demand for excellence.

We have the duty of setting the example for our leaders, but not necessarily vice-versa. The political mess that is the 2016 election is not the product of a complete “crisis of leadership” but rather “a crisis of followership.”

In order for a government to be effective, it must have the backing of the people it serves. When the people do not see their government as a service, but rather a cumbersome obstruction to their livelihoods, no one wins.

When we begin to view our government as a system “by the people, for the people,” we will be able to demand better leadership.

The people have given up, and the two individuals standing on the stage personify our collective abandonment of the American spirit.

The atrocious entities who represent the parties are not the problem—they are merely walking, talking symptoms of the insidious disease plaguing our society. The disease is apathy and an attitude of hopelessness, neither of which exemplifies what it truly means to be an American.

We have the ultimate responsibility to do better.

We must act and think with purpose and hope, not with despondency and indifference. We must remain informed, involved and continue to have faith in our nation—even when it is difficult to do so.

It comes down to the old rule: we get out what we put in. We would all benefit from complaining a little less and being a little more active, optimistic and trustworthy in the system that has yet to truly fail us.

In regard to the abomination that is the 2016 election, we have to remain cognizant of this truth: we have chosen these candidates, consciously or not, and now must reap what we have sown. Americans ought to view this pressing time as the warning it is—there is a lot of work to do, and we cannot scapegoat the responsibility.

– Bridgett Reneau is a psychology sophomore