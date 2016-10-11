Business Oct. 11

Investment advising group launches new advisory services

Simonet Financial Group, LLC announced its new fully independent fee-only financial planning and investment advisory services, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Simonet Financial Group is also hosting an open house at their office in Kyle 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. The open house includes a technology demonstration, services presentation, free planning resources and more.

2016 Downtown Business Awards Finalists

The finalist list for the Love Downtown Awards have been announced.

The winners will be named at the award ceremony at 6-8 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Hays County Historic Courthouse. There were over 1,000 nominations in the multiple categories, and the event will also feature a cocktail hour and live music, according to San Marcos Corridor News.

Adoptable animals at 6th Annual Fall Pecan Festival

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter and Leisure Resort are teaming up at the 6th Annual Fall Pecan Festival to help find animals their forever homes.

The festival is from 12-5 p.m. Oct. 15, and the Shelter is discounting the cost of the animals. There will also be hay rides, pumpkin decorating, kids’ crafts, and more.