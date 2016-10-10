Four things to do in October

Dig out the leggings from the back of the closet and load up on pumpkin-scented candles because October is finally here.

Enjoy the sweater weather by doing some of the activities listed below:

Go to a pumpkin patch

Taking selfies with a pumpkin is a great activity to do with family or friends in the Fall.

First United Methodist Church in San Marcos will have a pumpkin patch every day from 12-8 p.m. with hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns to choose from.

Desiree Arce, animal science junior and volunteer at First United Methodist Church, said she looks forward to visiting a pumpkin patch.

“I always have a great time volunteering because people are always so excited to come and pick out their pumpkin, and it makes me happy to see that,” Arce said. “It is also great because the church uses some of the proceeds to go to a charity in need.”

This year, buying a pumpkin will help benefit Roxanne’s House at Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, which serves victims of abuse.

Watch scary movies

Get with a group of friends and eat popcorn during a night of screams and horror.

Currently available to stream on Netflix is “The Amityville Horror,” “The Babadook,” “The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death” and many more.

Out in the movie theaters is “Blair Witch,” the sequel to 1999’s “The Blair Witch Project.” Coming out Oct. 21 is “Ouija: Origin of Evil.”

Mariela Rebolledo, anthropology sophomore, said she likes to spend her October weekends watching horror classics.

“My favorite scary movie has to be “The Shining,” Rebolledo said. “No matter how many times I watch it, I still get creeped out.”

If watching scary movies isn’t your thing, take a trip down memory lane and enjoy classic Disney movies such as “Halloweentown,” “Hocus Pocus” or “Twitches.”

Make Halloween decorations

Get crafty this season and create some fall decorations to spice up a room.

For all of the “Harry Potter” fans still waiting for their acceptance letters to Hogwarts, this DIY will make a home feel like the school of witchcraft and wizardry.

First, get an abundance of thin, long candles from the dollar store. Tie a piece of string to one candle and secure it with clear tape. Wrap the other end of the string several times around a thumb tack and then push it into the ceiling.

After all the candles are finished and hung, a plain ceiling will be transformed into Hogwarts’ grand dining hall.

Ghost Scouting

Gather a group of brave friends this October and go to one of the many ghost tours offered in San Antonio or Austin.

Kayla Cruz, exercise and sports science freshman, visited Jefferson, one of the most haunted towns in Texas.

“I went on the ghost walk and it was one of the coolest things I have done,” Cruz said. “I recommend recording the whole tour on your phone because there was one girl who did and when she was looking over it, there was a faint voice telling us to go away.”

San Marcos even has a few locations that anyone can visit, such as the Thompson Island Bridge, which is supposedly haunted by the ghost of a confederate soldier.