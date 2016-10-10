Controversial Confederate marker moved without a sound

The highly debated highway marker honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis was silently relocated off campus Sept. 30.

The removal comes after a year of public uproar from students and faculty who saw the Confederate remnant as offensive. The marker was moved onto land donated to the Texas Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Hunter, but without announcement.

Now Texas State faculty and students are left wondering why they had to find out through third parties.

Dr. Susan Weill, faculty senate liaison from the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, motioned for the marker to be relocated last September.

“As a person who initiated this to the faculty senate, it took me off guard to find out that I wasn’t informed that it was relocated,” Weill said.

Student organizations also contributed to the removal of the historical marker, namely the Pan-African Action Committee and San Marcos Socialist Collective. Tafari Robertson, founder of the PAAC, was also left in the dark when the marker was finally relocated.

“That’s what was really confusing about it, because last semester we brought a lot more attention to it,” Robertson said. “It was kind of a general consensus on our side that the university really just wanted to get rid of it quietly.”

The monument was initially placed in its former location by the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the 1930s. In subsequent years, Texas State acquired the property and the monument came with it, but it was upheld by the Texas Department of Transportation right-of-way.

“This wasn’t Texas State University’s monument,” said Jayme Blaschke, director of the office of media relations. “The university’s position was that this marker was not appropriate for the campus, and the most effective and judicious way to getting it relocated from the campus, was the way it was done.”

Blaschke said the relocation of the marker was funded by the university’s discretionary funds, which cost approximately $1,700.

Eric Algoe, vice president for finance and support services, said the process took much longer than anticipated. When the faculty senate voted last September in favor of relocating the marker, many months of conversation followed between the university, TxDOT and Daughters of the Confederacy.

Algoe said the organization wanted the marker moved onto property they owned, as to keep the history visible, while also protecting the marker from the defacement it experienced a year ago on campus.

The vandalism of the marker came after the widespread discussions across campus regarding the marker. Weill said she figured the campus was split on whether the marker should stay or go.

“I think that the descendants of slaves and people who just are African American, felt like that monument was rubbing that in their faces,” Weill said. “But it is a historical document and a lot of people do believe in it in a different way than I do.”

President Trauth said the university and the Texas Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy are pleased the relocation of the marker serves the interests of Texas State and the organization.