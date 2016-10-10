Black Lives Matter: Effects on campus and off

In recent years, few ethical issues have been as divisive or uniquely American as police brutality, particularly in regard to racial prejudice.

An increase in documented accounts of abuses of power on the part of law enforcement has resulted in increased public scrutiny of police officials, on both national and local scales—and San Marcos is no exception.

“I think we need to frame this whole dialogue,” said Texas State University President Denise Trauth. “Texas State University is a very diverse environment and is an institution where we value the diversity of our environment—and that diversity manifests itself in many, many ways.”

One type of diversity under the microscope is ethnicity, but another way diversity manifests itself is in points of view and speech, Trauth said.

“I think it’s important to stress the fact that at this university, we not only allow a diversity of viewpoints, but we encourage a diversity of viewpoints,” Trauth said. “Because, first of all, that’s what a university should be all about, and secondly, because speech is protected by the First Amendment.”

In the past, the university has acted to facilitate open dialogue on the subject by hosting events aimed to further educate the student body. Opal Tometi, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, delivered an address last semester in the LBJ Ballroom to a crowd of several hundred students, faculty and other interested parties.

“We have any number of speakers visiting campus all the time, and it’s really important that we have speakers who are talking about current issues, current topics, current relationships, how people are relating to each other and what impact we can have as a university community of students,” said Dr. Joanne Smith, vice president for the Division of Student Affairs. “What impact can students have on national conversation?”

Tometi’s speech in particular introduced onlookers to the history of the movement, as well as its central issues.

“People have a variety of ways to get different information on different topics,” Smith said. “But when you have the opportunity to have the founders of movements come and give you the details, then it’s educational and helpful for our students…to know how they can react and what they can do from there.”

On July 17, Texas State students and San Marcos residents gathered in a march to support Black Lives Matter. The march was coordinated by Black Lives Movement San Marcos, which has worked closely with the NAACP to coordinate local events.

“A lot of people misunderstand what Black Lives Matter means,” Trauth said. “It doesn’t mean that other lives don’t matter. We are living at a time when some really horrible things are going on, both in this country and across the world. We have global strife that is rooted in ethnicity. I believe it’s really important that a university talk about these things, and to understand the origin of this movement (and) where it came from.”

Last week, the university provided an opportunity for students to voice their thoughts at the Open Door in the LBJ Student Center. During this two-hour event, Smith and President Trauth spoke one-on-one with students about their concerns regarding university policy.

“It’s important that there is equality and equity in how things are done across the board,” Smith said. “In a lot of cases, black lives aren’t viewed as equally or as equitably as others.”

Many of the students who attended the Open Door on Oct. 4 came specifically to inquire about the university’s stance regarding Black Lives Matter and other issues of interest to students of color.

“The reason I came to the President’s Open Door is because I am a black student, and I feel that she does not address black student issues as often as she addresses non-black student issues,” said Alexus Barree, Black Lives Movement San Marcos co-founder.

Barree said she believes the university could do more to stand up against the systemic marginalization of black Americans.

Although there is no Black Lives Matter chapter officially active in San Marcos, students and residents have not been deterred from showing support. In a display of solidarity coordinated by Black Lives Movement San Marcos and several black student organizations, over 150 people stood in silence with their fists raised to the sky during the National Anthem at the home football game Sept. 24.

“All lives are valuable, including black lives,” Trauth said. “But we seem to be in a time when, in some sectors, black lives don’t seem as valuable as other lives.”