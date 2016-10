Baylor University of the Big-12 conference is another team to agree to take on Texas State football in the future. They will face each other three times: in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The games will be in Waco, San Marcos, then back to McLane Stadium where the Bobcats will finish the series on the road. Texas State last faced the Bears in 2007 where they came up just a touchdown short in the 34-27 Baylor win.