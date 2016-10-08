Sports Oct. 8-10

Women’s soccer hosting Arkansas State

The Texas State women’s Soccer team faces Arkansas State Oct. 9 at home. The last time these two teams faced off, the Bobcats also had the home advantage and took a 3-2 win over the Red Wolves. Texas State is 3-2-1 in the Sun Belt Conference, and is looking to add another win.

Bobcats to host Sun Devils in 2024

Texas State and Arizona State have mutually agreed and formally announced they will play each other in 2024 and 2025. Texas State will host the Sun Devils Sept. 14, 2024, and Arizona State will host the Bobcats on Sept. 13, 2025 in Tempe. This will mark the second Pac-12 team that Texas State has been contracted to play against. Texas State has now scheduled games against every Power Five Conference in the NCAA Division I FBS.

Cross Country running last regular season meet

The Texas State cross country team is running in their last meet of the regular season Oct 8. The Bobcats are traveling to Live Oak to run in the Incarnate Word Invitational. The Sun Belt Conference championship on Oct. 29.