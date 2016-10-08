Headlines Oct. 8-10

Cable service worker charged with sexual assault

A female student was sexually assaulted by a Grande Communications employee at Bobcat Village on Oct. 4.

According to KXAN, Heriberto Solis assaulted the victim in her apartment while completing a work order. Police arrested and charged Solis but later released him on a $20,000 bond. In an attempt to receive information regarding Solis’ employment status with Grande Communications, KXAN received no comment from the cable service company.

Guest speaker will discuss feeding population growth

Texas State’s School of Family and Consumer Sciences is sponsoring an event with guest speaker Raj Patel, an award-winning writer, academic and activist, to engage students through the discussion of feeding a “growing world population despite limited resources.”

The event is will be held in the Alkek Teaching Theater Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and is free of charge to the public. Patel’s discussion and exploration of food production will coincide with World Food Day and the university’s Common Experience theme, “A Century of Conflict.”

San Marcos will hold an open mic night

San Marcos Community Services will host its fourth Open Mic Night to entertain the community with the Sounds of San Marcos Oct. 10.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. in Eddie Durham Park and is free of charge. Local singer-songwriter, Ashleigh Stone, along with other musicians in San Marcos will be entertaining the community. Visitors can bring blankets, snacks and refreshments.

Golf course will hold powwow events

The Indigenous Cultures Institute will hold a powwow event on the now-closed Texas State Golf Course to celebrate the “sacred” lands of San Marcos Oct. 8.

From performers and dancers, to music and storytellers, the local community will get the opportunity to connect through the Native American culture. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shuttle busses running from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. will pick visitors up from the Bobcat Stadium and shuttle them to the powwow even, according to the San Marcos Record.

Water and scenic film festival coming to San Marcos

San Marcos is the designated location for this year’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival that will be held on Oct. 27.

The festival will screen seven short films that celebrate the conjoining of communities nationwide that take action in protecting and restoring the environment. Doors will open at 7 p.m. at Texas State’s LBJ Teaching Theater.