Business Oct. 8-10

Main Street celebrates local businesses and downtown community

Along with celebrating its 30-year anniversary, the San Marcos Main Street Program is hosting a ceremony to commend downtown businesses and announce local business winners at the Love Downtown Awards Oct. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse.

In addition to award presentations, the ceremony will consist of drinks, food and music. Members of the community are invited to join the celebration and take part in honoring the businesses that contribute to a “unique and vibrant downtown.”

Fire safety and free pizza

To promote awareness and precaution for fire safety, the San Marcos Police Department is partnering with the Domino’s Pizza on Wonder World Drive and the National Fire Protection Association for Fire Prevention Week.

San Marcos residents will have a chance to score a free box of Domino’s pizza on Oct. 11-12 from 4-6 p.m. The pizza company will arrive in a fire truck to the homes of randomly selected citizens who placed pizza orders and check their smoke alarm. A properly functioned fire alarm will result in a free pizza, while a defective alarm will result in a new alarm installation or batteries.

Residents are required to replace alarms every ten years.

San Marcos will launch new buses

The city of San Marcos and CARTS, a public transit service, is hosting SMTX THE BUS Roll Out launch to introduce the rebranded transit system, THE BUS, and celebrate five new buses CARTS will add to the system.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14 and will include local treats and a prized winner at four different bus locations at CARTS on S. Guadalupe St., City Hall and H-E-B on E. Hopkins St., and Gumby’s on N. Guadalupe St.

Arts Commission will host SMarts Awards ceremony

San Marcos Arts Commission is hosting its fifth annual ceremony to honor individuals and organizations that play a key role in the San Marcos arts and culture scene with the Smarts Advocacy Awards Oct. 13.

The awards ceremony will take place at Dahlia Woods Gallery from 6-7:30 p.m. This year’s five recipients spread through the artistic platform of performing, cultural and visual arts.