The Scene Oct. 7

Accounting Career Fair on campus

Job recruiters will be at the LBJ Student Center Ballroom from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 7. There will be opportunities for internships and full-time positions. Accounting majors are recommended to attend, so bring a resume and dress professionally.

The Warhorses to perform

The Warhorses will be at Superfly’s Lone Star Music Emporium at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 to promote and celebrate the release of a new album. The country band released “Leaving in Your Eyes” Aug. 19, which is a part of the upcoming self-titled album.

Native American celebration

The two-day Sacred Springs Powwow will celebrate Native American culture. From 7-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Cuauhtemoc Hall, Aztec dancers will perform. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 8, guests can celebrate at the Meadows Center. 2-day passes are $10, Saturday-only tickets are $3 and children get in for free.

Learn how to brew beer for free

Home Brew Supply will demonstrate the art and science of how to create beer Oct. 8. The free event will explain the essentials of brewing beer at home, along with required equipment, necessary steps and preferred conditions. Guests are advised to bring their own beer.

Texas State’s Wind Symphony to perform at Evans Auditorium

Evans Auditorium will present Texas State’s Wind Symphony from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 7. The performance will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the National Parks Service. Admission is free for Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts with uniforms or scouting IDs.