The Pulse Oct. 7

Vice President Biden crashes college party to make sexual assault statement

Vice President Joe Biden was featured in a Funny or Die video with actor Adam Devine, posing as college students at a party. The video was designed to bring attention to sexual assault on college campuses, something Biden has been talking about since the Stanford rape case. Viewers are reminded that sexual assault can and should be stopped.

Texas State featured in BuzzFeed article

BuzzFeed featured Texas State University in an article about the clown assault at Bobcat Village, a campus housing complex. The clown incidents have become known as “copy-cat” attacks following the actions of clowns in South Carolina that would try to lure children into the woods.

Author to discuss San Marcos River at event

Ron Coley, award-winning filmmaker and underwater photographer, will speak about his new book “The Fountains of Saint Mark” at a Salado event. The book focuses on the San Marcos river systems, something Coley has been studying since he was a director at the Aquarena Center for Environmental Education for Texas State.