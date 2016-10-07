Headlines Oct. 7

Alkek Library received grant for 1.5 million photographic negatives

Alkek Library received a grant to digitize approximately 1.5 million photographic negatives for researchers to gain access to.

The grant was given to the university by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission. The library will install two custom-built film negative capture stations, according to a release by the University.

Krav Maga classes at Texas State

The Texas State University Police Department is hosting a Krav Maga self-defense course from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 12. at the Pecos Building room 204.

The free course is limited to 30 participants, and any late registrations will be placed on a waiting list. Instructors will teach participants how to kick, punch and use knees in attacks.

Clown with chainsaw seen at Sanctuary Lofts

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a person dressed as a clown allegedly holding a chainsaw at the Sanctuary Lofts apartment complex.

The witness saw the clown around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. Sanctuary Lofts management will increase patrols and warn residents to be aware of their surroundings.

Fifth annual Smarts Awards

The San Marcos Arts Commission will host the SMarts Advocacy Awards Oct. 13 at the Dahlia Woods Gallery.

The event is free and open to the public, and the awards will be given to those who significantly contribute to the art and culture of San Marcos. A total of five awards will be handed out.