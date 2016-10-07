Business Oct. 7

Bass Pro Shop bought out Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shop announced it purchased the Cabela’s in Buda.

According to Hays Free Press, Bass Pro Shop bought Cabela’s for $5.5 billion. Cabela’s CEO said the board of directors agreed selling to Bass Pro Shop was the best option for the hunting and fishing superstore.

Central Texas Medical Center supports breast cancer awareness

In honor of breast cancer awareness, the Central Texas Medical Center will host the annual Party on the Patio event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Hays County BBQ.

Fifteen percent of food proceeds will go toward the hospital’s Emergency Cancer Fund. There will be a 50s costume contest, free ice cream floats and entertainment provided by The Georges, according to San Marcos Mercury.

TABC discovered more bars and restaurants serve minors

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reported restaurants and bars are not following state law, according to an undercover investigation.

TABC undercover volunteers found that 128 out of the 1,337 establishments sold alcoholic beverages to minors. According to the report released, Texas has gone from a 92 percent compliance rate down to 90.