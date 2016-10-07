Sports Oct. 7

Women’s soccer earns academic award

The Women’s soccer team earned the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Team Academic Award. The Bobcats qualified for this award by having a team GPA of 3.0 or above in the 2015-16 academic year.

Football nearing conference play

The Texas State football team will kick off Sun Belt play Oct. 8 against the Georgia State Panthers. Following, the Bobcats will travel to play Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 15. The games will be broadcasted online at Watch ESPN.

Softball to kick off fall schedule this weekend

Texas State softball will begin its fall schedule this weekend. The Bobcats will play Houston at 12 p.m. Oct. 8 in Spring. Later in the day, the Bobcats will face West Texas A&M at 4 p.m.

Bobcats competing in Jim West Challenge

The Women’s golf team will travel to The Woodlands Oct. 9-10 to compete in the Jim West Challenge. This will be the team’s second competition so far. The Bobcats have six competitions left before the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

Soccer nearing end of schedule

The Texas State Women’s soccer team will close out its fall schedule soon. The Bobcats only have four conference games left, two of which are home games. The team’s last four opponents include Troy and South Alabama on the road, and Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe at home.