The Scene Oct. 6

STEM Career Fair on campus

A STEM Career Fair will be held 12-4 p.m. Oct. 6 in the LBJ Student Center ballroom. More than 45 employers will be in attendance.

Career Services and the College of Science teamed up to make this day possible for job-searching students.

Fall book reading on campus

In honor of two newly published books written by history faculty members, The Rise of the Farm and Home Bureaus, 1914-1935 by Nancy K. Berlage and Dollar Diplomacy by Force: Nation-Building and Resistance in the Dominican Republic by Ellen D. Tillman , there will be a reading held from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Oct. 6 in Flowers Hall 230.

Guests can purchase these books at the event, and a book signing will follow.

Music and Wine Fest in Gruene

Gruene will host its 30th annual Music and Wine Festival Oct. 6-9.

Artists such as Margo Price, Jack Ingram, Charlie and Bruce Robinson and The Marshall Tucker Band will headline the weekend.

Tickets can be purchased online for the shows or wine tastings. Tickets range from about $15-$75, depending on the musician and event.

Songs of Scotland to be performed on campus

Ed Miller will perform Songs of Scotland 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Tickets for Texas State students are $5, and general admission will be $10. Wine and cheese will be included at the reception.

Watch The New Offenders live

The New Offenders will be performing at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

Tickets can be purchased online for $5 at cheathamstreet.com.

The venue is located on 119 Cheatham Street.