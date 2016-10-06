The Pulse Oct. 6

Google’s new phone will have unlimited photo and video storage

Google unveiled its new creations at an event in San Francisco.

The most anticipated device was Google’s latest smartphone Pixel, which will include unlimited photo and video storage, duel video calling and the “best smartphone camera.”

In addition, the company revealed virtual reality headset Daydream View and an updated version of Chromecast, a streaming device.

ACL weekend 1 was filled with A-list performers

The first weekend of Austin City Limits has come and gone, and it was filled with popular musicians.

Some of the most notable performers at the festival this weekend included Radiohead, who played Friday night, Kendrick Lamar, who appeared Saturday night and Mumford & Sons, who ended the first weekend of ACL.

Spice up your dorm room for fall with these decorating tips

Get into the fall spirit by decorating your dorm room. Here are a couple of tips:

Pumpkins

Add a few pumpkins to make a room more fall-festive. They look great whether they are left plain or have a cute design.

Potpourri

Fill a bowl full of potpourri to add the smells of pumpkin pies and cinnamon to a room.

Twinkle Lights

Adding twinkle lights or fairy lights to your creates a homey atmosphere perfect for fall.

Target to test out small stores for millennials

After sales started declining in stores located in suburban areas, Target is now trying out small stores in college towns.

These stores are less than 15 percent the size of a regular Target and will have products geared towards college students.

Target has already opened a few of these stores and is hoping to see hundreds more in the future, according to the Wall Street Journal.