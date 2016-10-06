Sports Oct. 6

Women’s golf adds one to the roster

The women’s golf team added a new member to the 2016-17 team. Sarah White will join the team in January. She spent her previous collegiate golf career at Western Michigan University. She competed in 21 rounds, complied a 76.48 scoring average and finished in the top 15 three times.

Only four more games left

The women’s soccer team has four regular season games left before the Sun Belt Tournament in November. Currently, the Bobcats have an overall record of 6-6-2, and a conference record of 3-2-1. In the four remaining games, Texas State will compete against Arkansas State, South Alabama, Troy and UL Monroe. The Bobcats play at noon Oct. 9 at home.

Texas State basketball tickets now available

Tickets are now available for both Texas State men’s and women’s basketball games. The men’s team kicks off the season with an exhibition game at home against Southeastern Oklahoma State on Nov. 5. The women’s first home game is against Incarnate Word on Nov. 15.

Men’s golf anticipating Houston competition

The men’s golf team is still early in its season, with only one invitational behind it on the schedule. Next up for the Bobcats on Oct. 10-11 is the Bayou Collegiate hosted by the University of Houston. Following that, the Bobcats will head to Pebble Beach, California to compete in the St. Mary’s Invitational Oct. 24.