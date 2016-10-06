How to DIY this tailgate season

Football season is back, and with it comes tailgating. Students show their pride by wearing school colors to games; however, people have the opportunity to spice up their bobcat pride with easy Do-It-Yourself projects.

Amp up your tailgating experience, outfit and accessories with these fun and creative ideas.

Decorated Cups

By personalizing a cup, everyone will know which one is yours.

This is a popular and easy DIY project. Many students decorate their cups with school-colored monograms, designs, sorority or fraternity letters and Texas State themed stickers.

Buttons

Another way to incorporate personalized Texas State gear into tailgating attire is to create your own button.

People can pin their buttons onto shirts or hats to show off school spirit.

Ashley White, biology sophomore, pins a button onto her outfit for game day.

“I wear a school button that says ADPI loves the Bobcats,” White said.

Dresses

This project leaves room for creativity with styles and patterns.

Most commonly, students will use a plain colored top that says Texas State or Bobcats, and sew it together with a printed bottom—such as chevron or polka dots.

Personalized Shirts

Students can start with a cheap Texas State t-shirt and customize it in a variety of ways.

One way is to cut strips of fringe into the bottom half of the shirt, or to make a homemade V-neck or a shirt that hangs off of the shoulder.

Students can also create their own t-shirt with stencils and fabric paint, or get one professionally printed.

Matthew Gryder, marketing sophomore, took his creation to a new level by designing a shirt specifically for tailgating.

“I ordered Polos from a place in Dallas,” Gryder said. “Once I got those in I had to take them to be screen printed, and then created a Tilt so people could buy them.”

Nail Art

Students can spice up their hands by adding some glamor to their nails. Aside from plain, school-colored nails, you can add footballs, designs and words.

From glitter accent nails, to the full-on spelling of Texas State on each nail, the possibilities are endless.

Taylor Byrd, interdisciplinary studies junior, said she uses nail art to show off her school pride.

“I like maroon with a gold glitter [accent] nail,” Byrd said. “I also try to do cute designs.”

Coolers

Coolers are a popular tailgate item among students and alumni, which can spice up any parking lot party.

It’s simple; all you need is a cooler and some school-colored paint.

Coolers include names, fraternity letters, the American flag, the Texas State flag and bobcat pride.