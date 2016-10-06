Headlines Oct. 6

San Marcos sexual assault suspect on the run

A man from San Marcos accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl is running from authorities.

Jose Jesus Flores was charged for the assault, and is described as 5’7” tall and weighs 270 pounds, according to CBS Austin. Officials say he has tattoos on his chest and arms and think Flores is hiding in the Austin area.

Hays County Commissioners Court announces 4-H week

In honor of the Youth Development Program, the Hays County Commissioners Court named Oct. 2-8 National 4-H week for Hays County.

The Hays County government said more than 500 people in Hays County participate in 4-H. The program has been around for 108 years and is “to provide innovate, experience-based learning for young people.”

“Legally Blonde the Musical” at Texas State

“Legally Blond the Musical” will be performed at the Patti Strickel Harrison Theatre on campus November 15-20.

The performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday thru Sunday, with an additional matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, according to blastingnews. To get more information about tickets call the Box Office at 512-245-2204.

Dr. John Francis Burke presents at Wittliff Collections

Dr. John Francis Burke will be speaking at a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Alkek Library Wittliff Collections on the 7th floor.

The title of his presentation is “Building Bridges, Not Walls.” There will be a reception before, and after the presentation, there will be a book signing.