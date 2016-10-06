Following trends is not trendy

People believe they are setting trends, but in reality they are only following them.

Pop culture junkies around the world—and on campus—are raving over subpar fashion trends. It seems every Jack and Jill is rocking dad hats with 6-god embroidered on the front and bomber jackets in every color of the rainbow.

The trend-following population is more concerned with looking like the inside of a Skittles bag, when it should be trying to comprehend the messages the fashion industry is sending consumers about being trendy.

When ads showcase designer clothes, they are usually followed by big, bold text reading “be an individual.” Those words are then trailed by smaller words urging consumers to “get this exact look.”

People no longer buy clothes to reflect themselves.

Eager consumers often see the same looks worn by the same stars, which are then cheaply replicated and worn by the general public. Because of this, people come to the conclusion a look is true style simply because it is trendy.

Do not let the excitement of style replication fool you—there is nothing new under the sun.

All the trends that are in right now have been trends before, and will be trends later. Converse sneakers were cool in the ‘90s, bellbottoms were hip in the ‘60s and bodysuits were all the rage in the ‘70s—yet they are also in now.

When you follow crazes, you become lumped with the Kim Kardashian followers, Kylie Jenner groupies and the Urban Outfitter fiends. The everyday fashion guru believes they are individualistic with their trendy and common “personal style.”

Congratulations, you have managed to become a collective of similar individuals.

The Oxford Dictionary defines trends as “a general direction in which something is developing or changing.” The trend of following trends steadily increases while using artistic capability and personal style to put together unique outfits continues to stagnate.

Being a trendsetter used to imply someone was going against the grain and wearing what made them feel good. Fashion was about creating art through clothing and allowing individuals to become walking works of art. Now, a trendsetter is someone who wears the same outfits as everyone else, but happens to have 1 million followers on Instagram.

It is a shame young adults are incapable of picking out an outfit without looking on Pinterest, Tumblr or in a magazine for an exact look.

If people no longer looked to Instagram for fashion inspiration, they would be forced to pick out an outfit tailored to their personality and feelings—not what society has projected every tiresome fashion season.

Do not conform to every trend that blows in on the breeze. Pick pieces because you love them and they make you feel unique—be a true individual.

–Sterling Wilmer is a psychology junior