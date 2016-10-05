The Scene Oct. 5

Experience war and conflict through student gallery

Texas State students who have submitted artwork for “A Century of War” will have their pieces shown in an exhibit from 1-2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the LBJ Student Center third floor gallery space. The event will include an opening reception where winners will be announced.

UT professor to screen his documentary at Texas State

Dr. Ricardo Ainslie from The University of Texas will screen his rough cut documentary film over the Vietnam war called “The Mark of War.” The screening will be from 6:45- 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Alkek Library Teaching Theater. Ainslie will discuss what he has learned about the effects of war.

Ensemble by Texas State’s very own Jazz Lab Band

The Texas State Jazz Lab Band will perform from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. This event is open to the public, and tickets are available in advance at txstatepresents.com and at the door 30 minutes prior.

Free crafting for moms and kids

The San Marcos Public Library will host Mommy and Me Craft days from 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays beginning Oct. 5. Parents and preschoolers can create arts and crafts with a different theme each week for free.

Comprehend art like a true artist

The San Marcos Public Library will have a lecture on how to comprehend and appreciate works of art. Lectures will be held from 10:30-11:45 a.m. on Wednesdays Oct. 5 through Nov. 9. To attend the lecture, register at the library’s information desk or online at sanmarcostx.gov/libraryregistration.