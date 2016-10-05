The Pulse Oct. 5

Kim Kardashian West robbed at gunpoint

Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room this week. According to the New York Times, the robbers stole nearly $9 million of jewelry from the celebrity’s room. Husband Kanye West left his concert in Queens as soon as he heard the news. Kardashian and her two children left Paris Monday morning.

Users can now buy and sell stuff on Facebook

Facebook made a major change in which users can buy and sell items on the “Marketplace” feature. The application will not handle fees or delivery, much like Craigslist. Facebook will not take a cut of the profits made through the feature.

Creepy clown threatens San Marcos

Twitter user @JemsonFlash threatened San Marcos with a tweet Oct. 2. The tweet read, “Hello SMTX” with a knife emoji. The biography on the clown’s Twitter page read, “Just another clown looking for a body. I’ll stop my harmful actions the morning after Halloween. Until then, stay safe.” The account has been suspended.