Sports Oct. 5

Men’s basketball kicks off practice schedule

The Texas State men’s basketball team started practice Oct. 3. The Bobcats’ 2016-15 roster includes four seniors: Ojai Black, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, Bobby Conley and Maljhum McCrea. New faces to the team are four freshman and three junior college transfers. The team’s first exhibition game is Nov. 5 against Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Women’s basketball starts 2016-17 season practice

Head women’s basketball coach, Zenerae Antoine, kicks off her sixth season of coaching at Texas State with the first day of practice Oct. 3. The Bobcats head into this season with only one senior, Erin Peoples. People’s had to redshirt due to tearing an ACL in practice last season. Texas State’s first game is Nov. 11 against SMU.

ULM game on ESPN3

According to Texas State Athletics, the Bobcats’ second conference football game at Louisiana-Monroe is being televised on ESPN3. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 15. Before that, Texas State heads to the Georgia Dome to face the Jaguars Oct. 8 for their first conference game.

Tennis hosting St. Edwards

The Texas State women’s tennis team is hosting St. Edwards Oct. 5. The match is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Bobcat Tennis Complex. Following that match is the ITA Regional Tournament Oct. 20-24.

Volleyball running through schedule

Volleyball is only 12 matches away from the Sun Belt Conference Championship. The Bobcats are currently tied for second in the west division of the Sun Belt sharing a 3-1 conference record with UT-Arlington. Texas State plays Arkansas State Oct. 7. Arkansas State is leading the conference with a perfect 4-0 record.