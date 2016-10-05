Headlines Oct. 5

City begins cemetery cleanup

The San Marcos City Cemetery cleanup began this week which includes removing personal items against cemetery code.

For the first full week of October, the City will be cleaning up the cemetery. The items that are removed will be held behind the cemetery maintenance shop for 30 days.

Texas State University flu shot reminder

Texas State University reminds students and faculty that flu vaccinations are the best way to prevent the catching and spreading of the virus.

According to the university, flu cases have already been reported on campus. The Student Health Center offers flu shots every Friday in October for students, faculty and staff. For more information, call the Student Health Center at 512-245-3451.

Central Texas 32nd best place for women entrepreneurs

Data analysts from GoodCall released a report ranking Central Texas #32 on the best places in the U.S. for women entrepreneurs launch a business.

The report was released in honor of the nationally recognized holiday, American Business Women’s Day. American Business Women’s Day was Sept. 22. The Austin-Round Rock area ranked higher than Odessa and Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.

Texas State hosts Tartuffe show

Texas State University will be hosting six Tartuffe by Moliere shows this week.

The showings of Tartuffe will begin at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8. There will also be a special matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. The show is directed by Jessica McMichael, and will be shown in the Performing Arts Center.